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Helldivers 2 Teases Cave Systems as a Venomous Terminid Major Order Goes Live
By Max Maurice,5 days ago
A cave mouth gapes in a landscape that was never supposed to have one, and a squad of Helldivers stands at its edge. That’s the picture Arrowhead painted on Monday, November 9, when the official Helldivers 2 account teased cave systems in non-karst landscapes across the galaxy. The same day brought a new Major Order and a wave of grumbling about a delayed patch.