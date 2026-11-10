undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rooftop Standoff Ends in Arrest of Scioto County Rape and Kidnapping Suspect in Chillicothe
By Jeremy Newman,5 days ago
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Scioto County man wanted on violent felony charges, including rape and kidnapping, was taken into custody late Sunday night following a rooftop chase in Chillicothe involving police officers, drone surveillance, and multiple Taser deployments. Aaron A. Stanley was apprehended at a residence on Columbus Street...
12