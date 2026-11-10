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NFL midseason All-Rookie Team: Arvell Reese, David Bailey pacing 2026 draft picks
5 days ago
Before the 2026 NFL Draft, the main debate was over who would be the first non-quarterback selected -- David Bailey or Arvell Reese. Now at the midway point of the season, the debate rages on: Who is the NFL's Rookie of the Year? Is it one of those two defensive stars? Both have played at extremely high levels, with Bailey among the most disruptive pass rushers in the league and Reese creating a diverse impact using his versatility.