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Rumour Killer On Road Dogg Being Fired By WWE Over Chelsea Green Support
By Aidan Gibbons,5 days ago
Despite claims from Jonathan Coachman, it has been confirmed that "Road Dogg" Brian James was not fired by WWE because of his support for Chelsea Green. Coachman said on the November 6 edition of the Coach & Bro Show: "A guy got fired. He got fired over his support for Chelsea Green. Let’s say what it is, Brian James got fired. That’s what happened."