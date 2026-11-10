undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AJ Dybantsa: 'I want to guard the best player on the other team'
5 days ago
AJ Dybantsa: “It’s been great. I’ve been telling the coach I want to take that challenge. I want to guard the best player on the other team. I think I got the length for it, I think I got the size for it, I think I got the quickness for it. So since I’m taking that challenge, that’s what the NBA is about. I mean you want to go compete against the best. I want to prove I’m a good defender in this league, so the only way to do it is to go, you know, guard the best player on another team.”