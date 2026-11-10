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LA County to Consider Boosting Use of Local, Ethnic Media for Outreach
By CITY NEWS SERVICE,5 days ago
Los Angeles County supervisors will consider a motion Tuesday to study the feasibility of increasing advertising and public outreach efforts through local, ethnic and community media outlets in an effort to better communicate with the county’s diverse residents, while also supporting smaller journalism organizations. “Effective government communication requires more...