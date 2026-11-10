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🚨Bengals Trade Intel LEAKED Ft. Riq Woolen, JuJu Brents, Donte Jackson, Top Deadline Target
By BVM Sportsdesk,,5 days ago
Main Story: Bengals coach Zac Taylor says he expects no moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but Cincinnati could still quietly pursue cornerback help. At 6-2 and in the AFC playoff race, the team has reason to explore upgrades, with Riq Woolen, JuJu Brents and Donte Jackson mentioned as possible targets. None is confirmed to be under active pursuit.
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