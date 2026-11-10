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Standard Chartered Crypto Prime Brokerage Expands to Bitcoin and Ethereum as 24X Makes the Bank Central Counterparty
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,5 days ago
Standard Chartered crypto services now extend to prime brokerage on 24X, after the Bermuda-based trading platform said on Tuesday it had widened their partnership to cover Bitcoin and Ethereum. The bank already acts as prime broker to 24X clients across foreign exchange non-deliverable forwards, FX spot, deliverable and non-deliverable swaps, and metals.