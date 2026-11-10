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Cerebras Hits Lockup Day Under CEO Andrew Feldman As Retirement Funds Brace for Impact
By Damilola Esebame, CFEI®,5 days ago
Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) went public on May 14 at $185 a share, opened at $385 on its first day, and closed near $311 after raising roughly $5.55 billion in one of the largest AI chip listings in history. The 180-day insider lockup tied to that debut includes periodic early releases of pre-IPO shares before the standard expiry, reaches its full term on November 10.