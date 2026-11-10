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SESAR JU and ESA to jointly integrate space tech to support new airspace entrants
By Kylie Bielby,5 days ago
The SESAR Joint Undertaking (SESAR JU) and the European Space Agency (ESA) have signed a memorandum of cooperation to accelerate the integration of space-enabled technologies into the future Digital European Sky. The memorandum establishes a structured cooperation framework to identify, develop, validate and promote space-enabled capabilities that will support the...