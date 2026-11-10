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Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Switch 2 update adds 30fps cap option for prioritize graphics mode (Update)
By Mikhail Madnani,5 days ago
Falcom and GungHo have released a new patch for Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter in bringing in an optional 30fps capped Prioritize Graphics mode on Switch 2. Until today, Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter on Switch 2 had two visual options as I covered in my comparison here. If you haven't tried it yet, a free demo is now live on PS5 here, Switch 1 here, and Steam here. Note that there is no Switch 2 demo yet.