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Google adds 2 specialized AI chips as sales forecast rises from $12 billion to $135 billion
5 days ago
Google is expanding its artificial intelligence chip portfolio with two specialized Tensor Processing Unit systems as it intensifies competition with Nvidia and pushes its custom processors deeper into the commercial AI infrastructure market. The company introduced the TPU 8tx and TPU 8i Max on Monday, taking its eighth-generation lineup to...