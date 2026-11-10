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SOFTSWISS: Three ways to simplify regulated market entry
5 days ago
The standalone Game Aggregator combines content access, market compliance checks and a defined implementation process through one integration. The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator provides access to more than 50,000 games from over 300 providers through one API integration. Operators can connect the standalone solution to existing casino platforms and sportsbooks, including...