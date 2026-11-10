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Mountaineers capture second ranked win of the season for second time in program history
By RealWV Sports,5 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team (12-10, 5-7 Big 12) matched its single-season program record for ranked wins with a four-set victory over No. 25 Colorado on Sunday afternoon at Hope Coliseum, taking down the Buffaloes, 3-1, by set scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-17 and 25-11. The win marked WVU’s second ranked victory of the season, following its win over No. 9 Arizona State on Sept. 25. West Virginia is now 2-1 this season against ranked opponents at home.
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