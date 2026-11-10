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Lions And Tigers And Playoffs…OH MY!!!
By Adam Hecox,5 days ago
For the third straight season, the Mansfield Tigers are storming into the 3A State Playoffs as a 1Seed. The seeding not only lets the Tigers keep home-field advantage until they face a higher-seeded team, but it also gives Mansfield a lower-seeded challenger as their first opponent. Last year, the Tigers received a first-round bye, but in the two previous playoff runs, they defeated Paris 42-7 and Centerpoint 57-22 in Round 1. This year, Mansfield will face the 5Seeded Jessieville Lions in the teams first ever meeting on Friday, November 13th. While the Lions may have the only jungle in the 3A-4, coming into “The Jungle” at Mansfield is not for the faint of heart.
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