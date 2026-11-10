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League of Live Stream Theater Uses LiveU Technology to Bring the Rent 30th Anniversary Concert to 70,000 Streaming Ticket Buyers Worldwide
By Jump PR,5 days ago
The League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST), the nonprofit organization partnering with theaters and producers to bring live theater to audiences worldwide through professional streaming, recently live streamed Rent: The 30th Anniversary Concert from Broadway’s iconic Richard Rodgers Theatre. The production used LiveU technology including LU800 field units, the LU900Q intelligent production unit, along with LiveU IQ (LIQ™) AI-driven connectivity and LiveU Studio. The one-night-only live event, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, reunited original cast members alongside more than 60 Broadway performers under the direction of original director Michael Greif. Despite limited venue access, underground control rooms, and some of the most congested cellular conditions in New York City, the stream served 70,000 streaming ticket buyers worldwide without a single drop.