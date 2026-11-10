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South Africa's ANC slumps to worst-ever election result
5 days ago
The African National Congress, which has dominated South African politics since the end of apartheid, took 30.76 percent of votes in municipal elections, its worst-ever electoral performance, the electoral commission said Sunday. With no party winning outright in many municipalities, the results set the stage for fraught multiparty coalition negotiations to govern several major cities.