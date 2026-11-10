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Russian Turla Hackers Use New Cereal Malware to Steal Emails From Government Exchange Servers
By Ravie Lakshmanan,5 days ago
The Russia-aligned state-sponsored threat actor known as Turla (aka Snake) is wielding a previously undocumented cyber espionage toolset called Cereal that's used to break into victims' Microsoft Exchange servers with an aim to surreptitiously collect emails. According to an ESET report shared with The Hacker News ahead of publication, the...