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Inuvo Enhances IntentKey CTV Intelligence to the Neighborhood Level
By GlobeNewswire,5 days ago
Dynamic AI models continuously evaluate neighborhood-level consumer interests, expanding CTV audience reach without relying on personal identities. Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leader in artificial intelligence-driven advertising technology, today announced an advancement in IntentKey® that extends its geographic audience intelligence to the neighborhood level, helping advertisers reach new audiences across connected television (CTV) without relying on consumer identities or persistent household profiles.