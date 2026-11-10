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SpeedyIndex Unveils Google Rank Tracker Without a Subscription
By PRNewswire,5 days ago
Unlike traditional monthly subscription plans, the new rank tracker bills each keyword check from a token balance that never expires. Checks are half price through Dec. 2. SpeedyIndex, a link indexing and index checking service, has launched a Google rank tracker that requires no subscription. Clients pay only for the checks they run, from the same token balance they already use for indexing.