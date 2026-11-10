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A Neuropsychologist Shares 4 Science-Backed Ways To Reclaim Attention & Rewire Your Brain
5 days ago
Our brains aren't fixed, even as we age. That's one of the first things neuropsychologist Aldrich Chan, Psy.D., told me on this week's episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Chan evaluates brain functioning for a living, and he pointed me towards research showing that neuroplasticity doesn't shut off after childhood. In other words, it may be easier to strengthen your brain well into adulthood than scientists once thought. We discussed some of Chan's most practical, research-backed advice for sharpening focus, plus how to get back in touch with what actually matters to you.