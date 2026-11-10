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Menhaden catch decline fuels debate ahead of Chesapeake Bay harvest vote
5 days ago
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is calling for tighter limits on industrial menhaden fishing after newly released figures showed the industry’s 2025 harvest fell substantially below its permitted catch. Fishing advocates dispute the foundation’s interpretation, arguing that poor weather restricted fishing opportunities. The competing claims come as the Atlantic...