undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Getting a Hair Transplant in Turkey? Make Sure You’re in Licensed Hands
By Ethan Stone,5 days ago
Before comparing prices or booking a flight, there is a more basic question worth asking any hair transplant clinic: who authorizes it to operate, and who checks its work? Patients researching Turkey sometimes hear that anyone can open a clinic there. In practice, being “licensed” in Turkey is not a single document but a set of layers: a license that allows a facility to operate as a healthcare provider, a separate Ministry of Health authorization to treat patients from abroad, credentials held by each member of the medical team, and inspections that check whether those standards are still being met. It matters because if a complication does arise, the license decides who is responsible, and where a patient can turn.