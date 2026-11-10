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The Model Is the Gatekeeper: Inside Pragya Kumar’s Fight for Algorithmic Financial Inclusion
By Chris Gallagher,5 days ago
In modern finance, lending and insurance decisions increasingly rely on data-driven models, but those models may not capture every applicant equally. This has been a problem for years, but as AI infrastructure helps industries rethink long-outdated approaches, Pragya Kumar has seen an opportunity to bridge this gap. Kumar is a data science leader and named inventor on multiple U.S. patents, and is working on machine learning systems to support small business lending and insurance access. Her hope is to utilize AI to make these locked-out industries more widely available.