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“Everything is Still on the Table”: Urban Meyer Urges Ryan Day and Ohio State Crew to Use One Word to Inspire Team Towards CFP
5 days ago
The Ohio State program is in a bit of a pickle after two straight defeats and the threat of missing CFP qualification, which would be disastrous for the Buckeyes. But there is still time to salvage the situation, and legendary football coach Urban Meyer has made it clear that the Buckeyes need to stay strong and fight through the spot they find themselves in.
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