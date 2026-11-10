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Cleveland candidate makes Scala debut
By norman lebrecht,5 days ago
The Cleveland Orchestra is about to make a decision between two music director candidates. One performed last night in Milan. Without going too far, Santtu-Matias Rouvali, who debuted tonight at La Scala Philharmonic, is a phenomenon. His gesture is among the most precise (it comes from percussion and has a stunning rhythmic control), elegant and expressive, which there are today, but above all, he directed a Sibelius First Symphony shaped by an energy, a dexterity and a breath of a great performer. It is easy for conductors to redo Tchaikovsky with this Symphony, making mistakes: almost everyone does it. The beauty of Sibelius’ writing lies in the slow and often indescribable confluence of small language cells, which compose the form not on the basis of conventions of the symphonic genre, but for a kind of natural aggregation: here, however, the orchestra was made to play it as if the Sibelius First Symphony were being performed every two weeks, and yet I (for example) in Milan have never heard it. What a wonder when there is so much musical talent and so much ability to communicate.