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Rhode Island man taken into custody after seizure of 7 firearms, multiple large-capacity magazines, suspected marijuana, with child present
By highliteagent,5 days ago
Providence Police detained a 26-year-old man following a firearms investigation that uncovered seven firearms, multiple large-capacity magazines, and suspected marijuana. According to PPD, officers of the Providence Police Violent Crime Task Force investigated 26-year-old Eric Aponte for several months after discovering evidence that he was in possession of multiple firearms and reportedly peddling marijuana.