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When will Manchester United sack Michael Carrick and who could replace him as manager?
5 days ago
Man United slipping into the relegation zone has proven to be the final straw. Michael Carrick’s days as Manchester United manager are numbered, according to reports. The pressure has been mounting on Carrick following a disappointing start to the season, and the situation took a turn for the worse over the weekend as, without kicking a ball, Man Utd slipped into the Premier League relegation zone after Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City.