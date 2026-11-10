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UN climate talks in Türkiye target 35% electrification by 2035
By Anwesha Pattanaik,5 days ago
Delegates at the COP31 United Nations (UN) climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, have set a voluntary aim for 35% of global energy use to be powered by electricity by 2035. The commitment has become the main focus of this year’s conference, co-chaired by Australia and Türkiye, as officials acknowledge for the first time that the internationally-agreed target to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C will not be met.