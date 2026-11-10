undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ICYMI: Michigan Business Beat | Ryan Hundt, Michigan Works! Association | Conference – Workforce Challenges
By Michigan Business Beat,5 days ago
Chris welcomes back Ryan Hundt, CEO, Michigan Works! Association, Lansing, MI. Watch Ryan and Chris discuss talent needs, apprenticeships and solutions to workforce barriers facing Michigan employers in the YouTube video shared below:. Chris and Ryan cover several topics:. » Visit MBN website: www.michiganbusinessnetwork.com/. » Watch MBN’s YouTube: www.youtube.com/@MichiganbusinessnetworkMBN...