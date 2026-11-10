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Hilton, Hyatt or Marriott Could Brand Planned 169-Room Hotel on St. Thomas, Developers Tell Senators
5 days ago
ST. THOMAS — A proposed 169-room resort in Estate Bakkero could operate under the Hilton, Hyatt or Marriott brand, developers told lawmakers Monday, as they sought approval to rezone additional property needed for the hotel development near Morningstar Beach. St. Thomas Hospitality LLC, the company behind the proposed resort,...