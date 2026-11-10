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Patriots Positional Report Card In The 45-27 Loss To The Packers
By Steve Balestrieri,5 days ago
Some losses are a bad day at the office. Sunday was an indictment. Outcoached, Outplayed, Outclassed…Embarrassed…take your pick. The Green Bay Packers walked into Gillette Stadium and handed the New England Patriots a 45-27 beating that was effectively over in the first two minutes. Green Bay’s 45 points were the most ever allowed by the Patriots at Gillette, and the most the franchise has surrendered anywhere since a 48-20 loss to the Eagles in 1990.