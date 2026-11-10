undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Harmattan AI, Barzan Explore New Counter-Drone Capabilities for Qatar
By Jodesz Gavilan,5 days ago
Harmattan AI and Barzan Holdings will explore the deployment of autonomous very short-range air defense systems (VSHORAD) in Qatar under a new partnership aimed at strengthening the country’s defenses against drone threats. Under a memorandum of understanding, the companies will demonstrate Harmattan AI’s autonomous systems, including its GOBI TEMPEST...
1