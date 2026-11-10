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Madagascar’s Rural Electrification Projects Look to Social Entrepreneurship for Long-Term Sustainability
By Andrew Mambondiyani,5 days ago
Rural electrification projects in Madagascar are exploring a social entrepreneurship model designed to keep electricity services running long after donor funding ends, with local private operators expected to take responsibility for maintenance, repairs and equipment replacement. Emeline Moreau, energy project manager at GRET, an international development NGO, says the approach...