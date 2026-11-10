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Attackers Exploit SSHole OpenSSH Flaw CVE-2026-123158 on Alpine
By Mitchell Langley,5 days ago
Attackers have started exploiting the “SSHole” OpenSSH authentication bypass, CVE-2026-123158, against Linux systems that use the musl C library, including Alpine Linux and container hosts. GreyNoise recorded the first successful exploitation about two days after the flaw was patched. First Successful Exploitation Came Two Days After the Patch.