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City of Reading Highlights Sustainability Progress, Community Partnerships, and Environmental Investments
5 days ago
Pictured above: Shannon Reiter, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Executive Director, and Judy Schwank, Pennsylvania State Senator, present the KPB Community Pride Award to Bethany Ayers-Fisher, Keep Reading Beautiful Lead and Sustainability Manager for the City of Reading Public Works. Photo courtesy of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. The City of Reading is highlighting...