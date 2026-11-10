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exfatprogs 1.4.4 Brings Speed-Up For Making New exFAT Filesystems
5 days ago
The exfatprogs 1.4.4 release was issued today for these user-space open-source programs for managing exFAT file-systems on Linux. With exfatprogs 1.4.4 the mkfs.exfat command can now be faster for full formats by making use of the BLKZEROOUT command for filling a specified range of a block device with zeroes. For setups where BLKZEROOUT is supported with the underlying storage device supporting SCSI WRITE_SAME or NVME Write Zeroes, the full format speed should be better. The mkfs.exfat also now opts for selecting larger zeroing batches and improving the quiet and trace progress output.