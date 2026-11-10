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MIW Seeks Radio’s Next Women Leaders for Farber Mentorship
By Radio Ink,5 days ago
Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio is accepting applications for the third annual Erica Farber Mentorship in Management Program, continuing the group’s effort to build the next group of female leaders in broadcasting via the year-long program. The program offers personalized mentorship, executive-level guidance, and professional development to women...