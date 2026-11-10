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Kenya have not paid Benni McCarthy or his coaching staff - 'FIFA and CAF will intervene'
By Steve Blues,5 days ago
Dispute over unpaid wages looms over AFCON preparations. Benni McCarthy, the legendary former striker now leading the Kenya national team, has lifted the lid on a deepening financial crisis within the federation. “It wasn’t the ideal camp,” McCarthy told The Citizen about the previous international break. “No one wants to...