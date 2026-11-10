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Crystelle Pereira on Bake Off, Goan food and Nigella
By Samuel Goldsmith,5 days ago
Great British Bake Off finalist and Forbes 30 Under 30 food creator Crystelle Pereira joins Samuel Goldsmith to talk about flavour, family and the surprising path from finance to food. Crystelle tells us what it was like to keep her place on Bake Off a secret from her colleagues in finance, why her clients began asking about milk bread in investment meetings, and what really happened with that focaccia. She also explains how she learned to cook by tasting her mum's curries at the age of six, and why Goan cuisine, with its coconut, tamarind, jaggery and Portuguese roots, is so different from the Indian food most people know.