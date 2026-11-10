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“I think we’re smart about our motivation and what …
5 days ago
Noah Weber: I asked Kyrie Irving what the Mavericks are doing well amid their 7-4 start: “I think we’re smart about our motivation and what motivates us in the locker room. I think we heard a lot of the noise before the season and some of the predictions…I let the team know out of my own mouth that these trade rumors, anything that’s going on with me, do not let this infiltrate our locker room. Don’t let this get in the way of what we have building here…We should not let any external distractions or any external voices that don’t support us unconditionally or want to see us do well to infiltrate our locker room, so I think that’s one of the contributing factors, I think another one is Dusty’s doing a great job of confronting us when we’re not doing things right or when we’re not living up to our standards…”