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'I'm Michael Schumacher's Brother - Here's Why Lewis Hamilton Doesn't Deserve Same Ferrari Treatment'
By Kyle Morris,5 days ago
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton doesn't deserve the Michael Schumacher treatment at Ferrari, according to the German racing legend's brother. Ralf Schumacher says Hamilton simply hasn't delivered the performances on track to be treated as the team's undisputed number one driver, despite his past accomplishments. "The problem is,...