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New PlayStation Portal Model Launches in Japan With Internal Storage and Updated Official Name
By Glanze Patrick Datoy,5 days ago
Sony has announced a new PlayStation Portal model set to launch in Japan on December 10, 2026. The updated handheld introduces internal storage and an official name change, hinting at additional features beyond its original remote-play purpose. Called the PlayStation Portal Player, the new model suggests Sony is considering broader...