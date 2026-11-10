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Hours Before Celtics-76ers Clash, Boston Reporter Claims Jaylen Brown Had No Stance on Philly Move
By Arhaan Raje,5 days ago
Ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics game on Tuesday, Boston Globe's Gary Washburn claimed on Monday that Jaylen Brown didn't have a stance on landing with his current team. Washburn reported that Brown submitted a list of preferred destinations after the Celtics told the 2024 NBA Finals MVP they planned to trade him.