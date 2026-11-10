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Iomega Zip Drive: Elite Floppy Disks Before USB Sticks
By Amir Shoam,5 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. These days, backing up your files or sharing them with others is a walk in the park. For most purposes, a cloud service will do. For sensitive or very large files, you can plug an external drive into a USB port. In the 1990s, however, things were more complicated.