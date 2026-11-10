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A 43K-Woman Study Linked This Invisible Gas To A Higher Risk Of Heart Failure
5 days ago
You probably don't think much about the air inside your home beyond the occasional switch of an air filter, but there's another potential concern you can't see or smell. Radon is a radioactive gas that forms naturally when uranium in soil and rocks breaks down. It can travel up through the ground and enter buildings, where it may accumulate over time. Because it's colorless, odorless, and tasteless, you can't tell whether your home has elevated levels without testing, but the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that roughly one-quarter of the U.S. population lives in areas where radon levels exceed the safe threshold.