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TENNESSEE HEARING HELD FOR RICHMOND MURDER SUSPECT
5 days ago
(Knoxville, TN)--Accused Richmond murderer Joshua Smith made his first appearance in court in Knoxville, Tennessee on Monday. Smith allegedly shot and killed Cecilia Hargrove and wounded two other teenage girls in late September in a dispute over a pair of shoes. A low bond has been set for his Tennessee charge of evading, but he remained held without bond Tuesday morning on the Richmond murder charge. Dates for any future hearings do not appear yet in online court records.