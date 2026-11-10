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Election 2026 by the numbers in Nebraska: a 93-county breakdown
5 days ago
LINCOLN — As a blue wave washed over much of the nation, Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District held firm and saw a smaller splash than the state's eastern, more urban areas. In two statewide races this year — U.S. Senate and governor — the Republican candidates lost two of Nebraska's three congressional districts. The sprawling 3rd District, one of the country's most conservative districts, which is sometimes referred to as a "firewall, carried Republicans to victory.
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