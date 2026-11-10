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The Popular Chattanooga Beard Contest Returns To The Chattanooga Market
By Melissa Lail,5 days ago
This Sunday is yet another fan favorite theme at the Chattanooga Market. Originally developed in support of No-Shave November, the Chattanooga Beard Contest has been entertaining Market patrons for several years now. It’s a great opportunity for men who enjoy showing off their whisker wonder, with fun twists to some of the contest categories.
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