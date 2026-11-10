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'Avengers: Doomsday' Just Introduced Marvel's Battleworld Base — And It Looks Perfect For Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom To Reign Supreme Over In 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
By Jackson Hayes,5 days ago
Doctor Doom isn't afraid to get his hands dirty. In the comics, he often shows up on the battlefield, picking fights with the Fantastic Four and other Marvel heroes. The MCU version of the villain, played by Robert Downey Jr., seems to be following in his comic book counterpart's footsteps in Avengers: Doomsday, going toe-to-toe with Thor and the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. But Doom also enjoys ruling over his domain. And Marvel Studios just introduced what's likely to be his base on Battleworld, where he can watch over his subjects in the highly anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars.